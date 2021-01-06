Waves Enterprise (WEST) Price Hits $0.26 on Major Exchanges

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 6th. During the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Waves Enterprise token can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000739 BTC on major exchanges. Waves Enterprise has a market cap of $10.01 million and $260,890.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Waves Enterprise alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002866 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00028362 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00118703 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.68 or 0.00253531 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $178.07 or 0.00509068 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.41 or 0.00252759 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00016998 BTC.

About Waves Enterprise

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,746,551 tokens. The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

Waves Enterprise can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves Enterprise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waves Enterprise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves Enterprise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.