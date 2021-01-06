Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.60.

UFS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Domtar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Domtar from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. CIBC upgraded Domtar from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Domtar from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, UFS upgraded Domtar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

UFS opened at $31.81 on Wednesday. Domtar has a 52-week low of $18.40 and a 52-week high of $40.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 198.81 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.73.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.57. Domtar had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Domtar’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Domtar will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UFS. Burney Co. grew its position in Domtar by 26.8% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 31,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 6,577 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Domtar by 95.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 14,472 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Domtar during the third quarter worth approximately $589,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Domtar by 16.4% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 61,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 8,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Domtar during the third quarter worth approximately $628,000. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

