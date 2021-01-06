Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Rating Increased to Neutral at Bank of America

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $261.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.19% from the stock’s current price.

ACN has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Accenture from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Accenture from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. 140166 cut shares of Accenture from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.07.

Get Accenture alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $257.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $169.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.89. Accenture has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $271.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Accenture will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman David Rowland sold 6,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.82, for a total transaction of $1,658,032.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,516.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 1,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $432,129.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 179,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,824,322.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,731,766 shares of company stock worth $158,408,073. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACN. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 23.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,599,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,061,101,000 after buying an additional 1,840,911 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 2.5% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,619,166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,721,855,000 after purchasing an additional 187,016 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,789,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $856,405,000 after buying an additional 84,083 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.2% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 2,126,472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $480,561,000 after buying an additional 26,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,688,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $381,455,000 after buying an additional 48,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

See Also: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.