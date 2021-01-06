Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Downgraded by B. Riley

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) was downgraded by equities researchers at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $28.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Noble Financial boosted their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.57.

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS opened at $26.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.85 and its 200 day moving average is $20.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $28.98. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 672.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $202.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.50 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.99%. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,350 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $69,512.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $205,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,054 shares of company stock valued at $2,102,568. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the third quarter worth about $142,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,728,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 183,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 24,160 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 749,941 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,459,000 after acquiring an additional 27,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,508,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products; space, training, and cybersecurity products; C5ISR/modular systems; turbine technologies; and defense and rocket support services.

