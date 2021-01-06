DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Upgraded at UBS Group

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $445.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $410.00. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.83.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $368.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $343.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $387.19. DexCom has a 52 week low of $182.07 and a 52 week high of $456.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a PE ratio of 152.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $500.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.22 million. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. Analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.37, for a total transaction of $192,222.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.82, for a total transaction of $396,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,153.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,929 shares of company stock worth $13,035,574 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of DexCom by 991.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 666,268 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,181,000 after purchasing an additional 605,196 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,658 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $961,179,000 after buying an additional 490,992 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in DexCom by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,670 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $166,081,000 after acquiring an additional 165,531 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 902.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 150,315 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $61,964,000 after acquiring an additional 135,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 599,896 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $243,293,000 after acquiring an additional 133,152 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

