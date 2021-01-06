Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $110.64 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) will report $110.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Badger Meter’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $111.39 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $109.90 million. Badger Meter posted sales of $107.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Badger Meter will report full-year sales of $423.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $423.10 million to $424.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $455.76 million, with estimates ranging from $452.61 million to $458.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Badger Meter.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $113.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.19 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 11.53%. Badger Meter’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BMI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

In other Badger Meter news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 2,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total transaction of $183,036.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,376.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,028,610 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $64,720,000 after buying an additional 41,586 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 2,750.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 773,571 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,009,000 after acquiring an additional 746,436 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 576,674 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,059,000 after acquiring an additional 23,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Badger Meter by 221.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 221,025 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,448,000 after buying an additional 152,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMI opened at $92.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.32 and a beta of 0.77. Badger Meter has a one year low of $41.50 and a one year high of $96.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

