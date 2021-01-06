Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Downgraded by UBS Group

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) was downgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $15.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $14.00. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ecopetrol from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Ecopetrol from $13.00 to $14.70 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Ecopetrol from $13.00 to $14.70 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.46.

Get Ecopetrol alerts:

NYSE EC opened at $13.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.25. Ecopetrol has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $20.95. The company has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.74 and a 200 day moving average of $11.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 248.6% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,024,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,078,000 after acquiring an additional 730,379 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Ecopetrol by 4,560.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 188,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,817,000 after acquiring an additional 183,968 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ecopetrol by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 138,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 41,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Ecopetrol by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 208,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 10,456 shares during the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels segments. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas. It also transports and distributes hydrocarbons and derivative products.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.