Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates €12.90 Price Target for E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN)

Jan 6th, 2021


E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN) has been given a €12.90 ($15.18) price objective by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 44.46% from the company’s previous close.

EOAN has been the topic of several other reports. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Nord/LB set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.53) price objective on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €10.79 ($12.69).

Shares of EOAN opened at €8.93 ($10.51) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €9.03 and its 200-day moving average is €9.62. E.ON SE has a fifty-two week low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a fifty-two week high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.ON SE (EOAN.F) Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

Analyst Recommendations for E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN)

