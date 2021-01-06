Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates €12.90 Price Target for E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN)

E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN) has been given a €12.90 ($15.18) price objective by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 44.46% from the company’s previous close.

EOAN has been the topic of several other reports. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Nord/LB set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.53) price objective on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €10.79 ($12.69).

Get E.ON SE (EOAN.F) alerts:

Shares of EOAN opened at €8.93 ($10.51) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €9.03 and its 200-day moving average is €9.62. E.ON SE has a fifty-two week low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a fifty-two week high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

Read More: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for E.ON SE (EOAN.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.