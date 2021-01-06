Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.33.

ABTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Allegiance Bancshares from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Allegiance Bancshares in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of ABTX stock opened at $34.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Allegiance Bancshares has a one year low of $20.88 and a one year high of $38.95. The firm has a market cap of $702.46 million, a P/E ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.20.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $53.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.93 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Allegiance Bancshares will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.56%.

In other Allegiance Bancshares news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $68,825.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 107,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,218.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 148.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. 44.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

