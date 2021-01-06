Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Raised to Buy at Bank of America

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) was upgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $400.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. 140166 increased their price objective on Mastercard from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $338.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.06.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $347.42 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $338.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $327.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.09, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.75, for a total transaction of $10,136,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,697,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,940,704,852.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 511,710 shares of company stock valued at $162,412,135 in the last three months. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 67.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

