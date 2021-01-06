iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $90.58

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $90.58 and last traded at $90.24, with a volume of 200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $90.29.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after buying an additional 10,166 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 452,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,526,000 after purchasing an additional 189,405 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,765,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,137,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,353,000 after acquiring an additional 429,040 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

