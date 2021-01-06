Global X MSCI China Consumer Disc ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $36.27

Global X MSCI China Consumer Disc ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.27 and last traded at $36.27, with a volume of 1686 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.58.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.37.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X MSCI China Consumer Disc ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X MSCI China Consumer Disc ETF during the second quarter valued at $42,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X MSCI China Consumer Disc ETF during the third quarter valued at $72,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Global X MSCI China Consumer Disc ETF during the third quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MSCI China Consumer Disc ETF during the third quarter valued at $227,000.

Global X China Consumer ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive China Consumer Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Consumer sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

