Canadian General Investments, Ltd (CGI.TO) (TSE:CGI) Sets New 52-Week High at $35.89

Canadian General Investments, Ltd (CGI.TO) (TSE:CGI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$35.89 and last traded at C$35.39, with a volume of 325 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$34.25.

The company has a current ratio of 9.52, a quick ratio of 9.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$709.27 million and a PE ratio of 13.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$32.89 and a 200 day moving average price of C$28.57.

Canadian General Investments, Ltd (CGI.TO) Company Profile (TSE:CGI)

Canadian General Investments Limited (CGI) is a closed-end investment fund focused on medium- to long-term investments in primarily Canadian corporations. The Company’s objective is to provide better than average returns to investors through prudent security selection, timely recognition of capital gains and appropriate income generating instruments.

