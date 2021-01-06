The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $23.98

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.98 and last traded at $23.95, with a volume of 51118 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.01.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MOS shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Scotiabank lowered shares of The Mosaic from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. VTB Capital lowered shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.23.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.83.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The Mosaic’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in The Mosaic by 32.9% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 331,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,878,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in The Mosaic by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 44,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in The Mosaic by 7.5% in the third quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in The Mosaic by 6.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

