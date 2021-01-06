Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Sets New 52-Week High at $11.89

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.89 and last traded at $11.86, with a volume of 27018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.73.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UNIT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $6.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Uniti Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.63.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.02.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.31). On average, research analysts forecast that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Uniti Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $281,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $283,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Uniti Group by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

About Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.