SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Hits New 1-Year High at $34.76

SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.76 and last traded at $34.71, with a volume of 60819 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.44.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF by 33.5% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 8,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF by 143.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 236,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 139,494 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

