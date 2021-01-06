Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Research Coverage Started at Wedbush

Equities research analysts at Wedbush started coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

KDNY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer upgraded Chinook Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Shares of KDNY stock opened at $15.52 on Wednesday. Chinook Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $21.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.25.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.67). Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 112.72% and a negative net margin of 215.80%. The business had revenue of $3.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 million. Research analysts expect that Chinook Therapeutics will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric Dobmeier acquired 2,000 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.24 per share, with a total value of $26,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 5,429 shares of company stock worth $73,649 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, an investigational Phase III ready endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other primary glomerular diseases.

