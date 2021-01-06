Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Underperform”

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BNP Paribas raised Bunzl from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BZLFY opened at $35.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.88 and its 200 day moving average is $31.37. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.79. Bunzl has a 1-year low of $14.54 and a 1-year high of $35.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It offers non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

