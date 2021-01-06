Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Downgrades NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) to Hold

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NNGRY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. CSFB raised shares of NN Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NN Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of NN Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

NN Group stock opened at $22.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.06. NN Group has a 1-year low of $10.55 and a 1-year high of $22.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.22.

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company operates through seven segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, Banking, and Other.

