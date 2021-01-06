Barclays Downgrades Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) to Underweight

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

LUNMF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lundin Mining in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Lundin Mining from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Lundin Mining from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS LUNMF opened at $9.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.32 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.57. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $9.52.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $600.70 million during the quarter.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

