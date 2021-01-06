Schroder European Real Estate Inv Trust (SERE.L) (LON:SERE) to Issue Dividend Increase – €0.02 Per Share

Schroder European Real Estate Inv Trust (SERE.L) (LON:SERE) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Monday, January 25th. This represents a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This is an increase from Schroder European Real Estate Inv Trust (SERE.L)’s previous dividend of $0.01. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

SERE opened at GBX 100.73 ($1.32) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £134.71 million and a PE ratio of 8.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 98.47 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 78.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.51, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Schroder European Real Estate Inv Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 56.60 ($0.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 118 ($1.54).

Schroder European Real Estate Inv Trust (SERE.L) Company Profile

Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based closed-ended investment company. The Company is engaged in property investment in the Continental Europe. The Company’s objective is to target a dividend yield of 5.5% based on the euro equivalent of the issue price at launch.

