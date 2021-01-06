Northern 2 VCT (NTV.L) (LON:NTV) Increases Dividend to GBX 2 Per Share

Northern 2 VCT (NTV.L) (LON:NTV) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This is an increase from Northern 2 VCT (NTV.L)’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON:NTV opened at GBX 59.50 ($0.78) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 57.37 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 51.78. Northern 2 VCT has a 12 month low of GBX 42 ($0.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 62.50 ($0.82). The stock has a market cap of £97.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05.
About Northern 2 VCT (NTV.L)
