Northern 2 VCT (NTV.L) (LON:NTV) Increases Dividend to GBX 2 Per Share

Northern 2 VCT (NTV.L) (LON:NTV) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This is an increase from Northern 2 VCT (NTV.L)’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:NTV opened at GBX 59.50 ($0.78) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 57.37 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 51.78. Northern 2 VCT has a 12 month low of GBX 42 ($0.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 62.50 ($0.82). The stock has a market cap of £97.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05.

Get Northern 2 VCT (NTV.L) alerts:

About Northern 2 VCT (NTV.L)

Northern 2 VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in direct and fund of funds investments. It prefer to invest in growth capital investments. Within direct, the fund seeks to invest in middle market, later stage, mature, and early stage investments. Within fund of funds, it makes private equity fund investments.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern 2 VCT (NTV.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern 2 VCT (NTV.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.