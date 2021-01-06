XPS Pensions Group plc (XPS.L) (LON:XPS) Declares GBX 2.30 Dividend

XPS Pensions Group plc (XPS.L) (LON:XPS) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, February 4th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of XPS Pensions Group plc (XPS.L) stock opened at GBX 130 ($1.70) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 125.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 123.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £266.60 million and a P/E ratio of 43.33. XPS Pensions Group plc has a one year low of GBX 103 ($1.35) and a one year high of GBX 159 ($2.08).
About XPS Pensions Group plc (XPS.L)
