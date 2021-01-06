XPS Pensions Group plc (XPS.L) (LON:XPS) Declares GBX 2.30 Dividend

XPS Pensions Group plc (XPS.L) (LON:XPS) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, February 4th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of XPS Pensions Group plc (XPS.L) stock opened at GBX 130 ($1.70) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 125.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 123.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £266.60 million and a P/E ratio of 43.33. XPS Pensions Group plc has a one year low of GBX 103 ($1.35) and a one year high of GBX 159 ($2.08).

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. It offers advisory services to trustees and corporate sponsors for pension scheme management, which include actuarial, long-term financial planning, and scheme benefit design advice.

