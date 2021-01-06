AB Dynamics plc (ABDP.L) (LON:ABDP) Plans Dividend of GBX 4.40

AB Dynamics plc (ABDP.L) (LON:ABDP) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.06) per share on Friday, January 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This is a positive change from AB Dynamics plc (ABDP.L)’s previous dividend of $2.79. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of ABDP stock opened at GBX 1,968 ($25.71) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £444.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,931.27 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,874.19. AB Dynamics plc has a 1 year low of GBX 500 ($6.53) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,360 ($30.83).
AB Dynamics plc (ABDP.L) Company Profile
