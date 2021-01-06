AB Dynamics plc (ABDP.L) (LON:ABDP) Plans Dividend of GBX 4.40

AB Dynamics plc (ABDP.L) (LON:ABDP) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.06) per share on Friday, January 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This is a positive change from AB Dynamics plc (ABDP.L)’s previous dividend of $2.79. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of ABDP stock opened at GBX 1,968 ($25.71) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £444.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,931.27 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,874.19. AB Dynamics plc has a 1 year low of GBX 500 ($6.53) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,360 ($30.83).

AB Dynamics plc (ABDP.L) Company Profile

AB Dynamics plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies testing and verification products and services for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous vehicle technology, and vehicle dynamics in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

