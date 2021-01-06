Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th.
Sysco has raised its dividend by 36.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 41 consecutive years. Sysco has a dividend payout ratio of 98.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Sysco to earn $3.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.6%.
Shares of SYY opened at $72.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.46 and its 200-day moving average is $63.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Sysco has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $85.13.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYY. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.56.
In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $2,801,938.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,757,817.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,752,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total value of $126,891,644.46. Insiders have sold 2,824,455 shares of company stock valued at $205,117,127 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.
Sysco Company Profile
Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.
