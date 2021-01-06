Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th.

Sysco has raised its dividend by 36.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 41 consecutive years. Sysco has a dividend payout ratio of 98.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Sysco to earn $3.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.6%.

Shares of SYY opened at $72.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.46 and its 200-day moving average is $63.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Sysco has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $85.13.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The business’s revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sysco will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYY. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.56.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $2,801,938.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,757,817.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,752,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total value of $126,891,644.46. Insiders have sold 2,824,455 shares of company stock valued at $205,117,127 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

