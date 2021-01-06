Wells Fargo & Company Lowers PG&E (NYSE:PCG) to Underweight

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) was downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on PG&E from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research raised PG&E from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub lowered PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. PG&E currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

PCG stock opened at $12.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.32. PG&E has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $18.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.19. The firm has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a PE ratio of -0.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.09.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). PG&E had a positive return on equity of 34.60% and a negative net margin of 37.92%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. On average, analysts forecast that PG&E will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in PG&E by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PG&E during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in PG&E during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of PG&E in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 816.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 5,405 shares during the last quarter. 54.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

