Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Downgraded by Bank of America

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on RRC. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Range Resources from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Range Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James upgraded Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Northland Securities started coverage on Range Resources in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Range Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.37.

RRC opened at $7.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Range Resources has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $9.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.19.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Range Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 79.81%. The firm had revenue of $299.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Range Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Range Resources will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Range Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Range Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Range Resources by 700.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,153 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares during the period.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

