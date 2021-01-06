WEX (NYSE:WEX) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”

WEX (NYSE:WEX) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

WEX has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of WEX in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised WEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. 140166 reduced their price target on WEX from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Wolfe Research cut WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on WEX from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.94.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX opened at $202.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. WEX has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $236.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 70.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $190.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.28.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.13). WEX had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The business had revenue of $392.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. WEX’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that WEX will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO David G. Cooper sold 3,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.00, for a total transaction of $759,177.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,562 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,962. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth Janosick sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,785,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,265,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,277 shares of company stock valued at $6,389,177 in the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in WEX by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in WEX by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in WEX by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in WEX by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in WEX by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.