SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of SEI Investments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.25.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Shares of SEIC opened at $57.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.81. SEI Investments has a one year low of $35.40 and a one year high of $69.61.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $424.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.73 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 27.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $565,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,609,292.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 119,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $6,375,479.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,362,586 shares in the company, valued at $499,962,092.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,391 shares of company stock valued at $9,931,431 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 154.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,702,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $390,670,000 after buying an additional 4,678,725 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 500.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,333,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,503 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in SEI Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,771,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 843,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,989,000 after acquiring an additional 201,146 shares during the period. Finally, Torray LLC purchased a new stake in SEI Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,825,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.