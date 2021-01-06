Unobtanium (UNO) Price Reaches $69.29 on Exchanges

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 6th. Unobtanium has a total market cap of $14.08 million and approximately $735.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Unobtanium has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One Unobtanium coin can currently be purchased for about $69.29 or 0.00198082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,982.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $437.46 or 0.01250538 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00044279 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001523 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003463 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000023 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 44.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Unobtanium

Unobtanium (CRYPTO:UNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 203,254 coins. The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unobtanium’s official website is unobtanium.uno

Unobtanium Coin Trading

Unobtanium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtanium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unobtanium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unobtanium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

