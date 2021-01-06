Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.45.

CHH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of CHH stock opened at $105.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.02 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.15. Choice Hotels International has a fifty-two week low of $46.25 and a fifty-two week high of $109.26.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 419.83% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $210.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 33,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $3,123,001.00. Corporate insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 16.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 843,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,507,000 after buying an additional 117,116 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 720.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 816,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,393,000 after buying an additional 716,715 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 69.6% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 452,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,865,000 after buying an additional 185,553 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 226.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 431,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,090,000 after buying an additional 299,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the third quarter valued at $30,323,000. 57.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

