Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Relx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets raised Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st.

Get Relx alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Relx by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Relx by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Relx by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Relx by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 131,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Relx in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RELX opened at $25.01 on Wednesday. Relx has a twelve month low of $16.81 and a twelve month high of $27.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.84. The company has a market cap of $48.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.56.

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

Recommended Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.