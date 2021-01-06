Time New Bank (TNB) Trading Up 5.7% Over Last Week

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. Time New Bank has a market capitalization of $7.65 million and $360,592.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Time New Bank token can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Time New Bank has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Time New Bank alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00043715 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006312 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00037097 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.30 or 0.00338187 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002859 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00014214 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $836.45 or 0.02391094 BTC.

Time New Bank Profile

Time New Bank is a token. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2017. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,634,727,418 tokens. Time New Bank’s official website is tnb.fund . The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Time New Bank

Time New Bank can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Time New Bank should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Time New Bank using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TNBUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Time New Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Time New Bank and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.