Chronobank (TIME) 24-Hour Volume Tops $56,152.00

Chronobank (CURRENCY:TIME) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. Chronobank has a market cap of $749,983.00 and approximately $56,152.00 worth of Chronobank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chronobank token can currently be bought for approximately $1.06 or 0.00010835 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Chronobank has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00043715 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006312 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00037097 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $118.30 or 0.00338187 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002859 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00014214 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $836.45 or 0.02391094 BTC.

Chronobank Token Profile

TIME is a token. It launched on February 25th, 2017. Chronobank’s total supply is 710,113 tokens. Chronobank’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Chronobank is blog.chrono.tech . The Reddit community for Chronobank is /r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chronobank’s official website is chrono.tech

Buying and Selling Chronobank

Chronobank can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronobank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronobank should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chronobank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

