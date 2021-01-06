The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Sets New 1-Year High at $31.69

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.69 and last traded at $30.91, with a volume of 6644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.36.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SMPL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on The Simply Good Foods from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Simply Good Foods from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.82.

Get The Simply Good Foods alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 101.50 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.07.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $222.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.93 million. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company’s revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert G. Montgomery acquired 2,000 shares of The Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $37,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,458.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMPL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in The Simply Good Foods by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in The Simply Good Foods by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 188,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in The Simply Good Foods by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 52,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in The Simply Good Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $706,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in The Simply Good Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,984,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

About The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for The Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.