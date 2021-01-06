Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) (TSE:BLX) Hits New 12-Month High at $48.44

Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) (TSE:BLX) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$48.44 and last traded at C$47.75, with a volume of 32299 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$47.24.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$45.00 to C$45.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. CSFB set a C$45.00 price target on Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a C$45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$43.64.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,533.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$41.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$37.02.

Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) (TSE:BLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.20) by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$105.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$105.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Boralex Inc. will post 0.6399999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had interests in 85 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,795 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 182 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and three solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

