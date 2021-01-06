MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Sets New 12-Month High at $56.23

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $56.23 and last traded at $56.23, with a volume of 2663 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.04.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Cowen raised their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.09.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $147.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.99 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 4,520 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $220,937.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,061 shares in the company, valued at $4,304,421.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 5,990 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $213,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,707,959.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 221,235 shares of company stock worth $9,466,447. 32.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTSI. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 44.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 101,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 31,397 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 14.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 330,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,342,000 after acquiring an additional 42,911 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $286,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 75.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 15,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,693,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,237,000 after acquiring an additional 300,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.37% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

