Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $28.32

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.32 and last traded at $27.88, with a volume of 248 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.75.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RDWR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Radware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Radware in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.82.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $62.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.16 million. Radware had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Radware Ltd. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Radware in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Radware in the 2nd quarter worth about $253,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Radware by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Radware in the 3rd quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Radware by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,039 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 3,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

Radware Company Profile (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

