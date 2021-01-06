Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $28.32

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.32 and last traded at $27.88, with a volume of 248 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.75.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on RDWR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Radware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Radware in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.82.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Radware in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Radware in the 2nd quarter worth about $253,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Radware by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Radware in the 3rd quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Radware by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,039 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 3,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.97% of the company’s stock.
Radware Company Profile (NASDAQ:RDWR)
Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.
