Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Hits New 12-Month High at $18.98

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.98 and last traded at $18.94, with a volume of 23180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.15.

TECK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Teck Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Teck Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.51. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a positive return on equity of 3.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.0382 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.76%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TECK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Teck Resources by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after buying an additional 152,124 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Teck Resources by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 893,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,305,000 after buying an additional 34,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $820,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

