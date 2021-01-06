Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Hits New 12-Month High at $49.07

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $49.07 and last traded at $48.36, with a volume of 215 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.81.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOAH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Noah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub raised Noah from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th.

Get Noah alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.89.

Noah announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 30th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Noah by 66.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 966 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Noah during the first quarter valued at $49,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Noah by 14.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Noah during the second quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Noah during the third quarter valued at $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.26% of the company’s stock.

About Noah (NYSE:NOAH)

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Noah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.