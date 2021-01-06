Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Sets New 1-Year High at $17.28

Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.28 and last traded at $17.25, with a volume of 25818 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.94.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Graphic Packaging presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.29.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.21 and a 200-day moving average of $14.65.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPK. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 3,763.8% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 5,721 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the third quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the third quarter worth about $115,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.