DS Smith Plc (SMDS.L) (LON:SMDS) Sets New 52-Week High at $392.00

DS Smith Plc (SMDS.L) (LON:SMDS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 392 ($5.12) and last traded at GBX 391.99 ($5.12), with a volume of 1307641 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 383.70 ($5.01).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.23. The company has a market cap of £5.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 356.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 305.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. DS Smith Plc (SMDS.L)’s dividend payout ratio is 12.82%.

In related news, insider Adrian Marsh sold 105,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 383 ($5.00), for a total value of £404,673.97 ($528,709.13).

DS Smith Plc (SMDS.L) Company Profile (LON:SMDS)

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

