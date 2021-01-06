Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Teekay LNG Partners L.P. is a Marshall Islands partnership recently formed by Teekay Shipping Corporation as part of its strategy to expand its operations in the liquefied natural gas shipping sector. Teekay LNG Partners provides liquefied natural gas and crude oil marine transportation services under long-term, fixed-rate contracts with major energy and utility companies through its fleet of seven LNG carriers and five Suezmax class crude oil tankers. “

TGP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Teekay LNG Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley assumed coverage on Teekay LNG Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE TGP opened at $12.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Teekay LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $15.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.48.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Teekay LNG Partners had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 21.60%. The business had revenue of $148.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teekay LNG Partners will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvey Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Teekay LNG Partners by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Teekay LNG Partners by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,007 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Teekay LNG Partners by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,451 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,024 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. 27.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in LNG and LPG segments. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

