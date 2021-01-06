SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SMART Global had a positive return on equity of 16.80% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $291.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

SMART Global stock opened at $39.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $980.02 million, a PE ratio of -565.14 and a beta of 0.87. SMART Global has a one year low of $16.42 and a one year high of $40.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.28.

SGH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on SMART Global from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on SMART Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on SMART Global from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on SMART Global from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SMART Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

In related news, CEO Mark Adams bought 9,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.99 per share, for a total transaction of $255,221.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,345,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jack A. Pacheco sold 49,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $1,485,341.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,904.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,816,122 in the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

