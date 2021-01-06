Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 10.30-10.33 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.89. Teledyne Technologies also updated its Q4 guidance to $3.16-3.19 EPS.

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $375.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.59 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $386.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $336.18. Teledyne Technologies has a 52 week low of $195.34 and a 52 week high of $398.99.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $749.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.85 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

TDY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $331.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $373.33.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

