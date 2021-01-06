Millennium Bankshares (OTCMKTS:MBVA) versus The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Critical Survey

Millennium Bankshares (OTCMKTS:MBVA) and The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Millennium Bankshares and The First Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Millennium Bankshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A The First Bancshares $175.48 million 3.73 $43.74 million $2.79 10.97

The First Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Millennium Bankshares.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.7% of The First Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.6% of Millennium Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of The First Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Millennium Bankshares and The First Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Millennium Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A The First Bancshares 0 0 2 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares Millennium Bankshares and The First Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Millennium Bankshares N/A N/A N/A The First Bancshares 23.05% 7.70% 1.00%

Volatility & Risk

Millennium Bankshares has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The First Bancshares has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

The First Bancshares beats Millennium Bankshares on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Millennium Bankshares Company Profile

Millennium Bankshares Corporation operates a bank holding company for Millennium Bank, National Association that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. It accepts short-term and long-term deposits, including statement savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, fixed-rate certificates with varying maturities, and individual retirement accounts. The company provides mortgage lending services, real estate loans, construction loans, small business lending, and one-to-four-family residential real estate loans, as well as offers various secured and unsecured consumer loans, including unsecured personal loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, deposit account loans, installment and demand loans, letters of credit, and home equity loans. In addition, it provides Internet banking services that enable consumers and businesses to view accounts, make transfers, submit wire transfer requests, pay bills, and place stop payments on checks over the Internet. Millennium Bankshares Corporation was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

The First Bancshares Company Profile

The First Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery; consumer loans consisting of equity lines of credit, as well as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; and real estate construction and acquisition loans. In addition, it originates loans to purchase existing residential homes or construct new homes, and to refinance existing mortgages; and provides financial and wealth management services. Further, the company offers internet banking services, automated teller machines, voice response telephone inquiry services, commercial sweep accounts, cash management services, safe deposit boxes, merchant, mobile deposit, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, automatic drafts for various accounts, and credit card services. It primarily serves small to medium-sized businesses, professional concerns, individuals, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated through its main office and 72 full-service branches, one motor branch, and four loan production offices in Mississippi, Alabama, Louisiana, Florida, and Georgia. The First Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

