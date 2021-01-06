JUIICE (JUI) One Day Volume Tops $327.00

JUIICE (CURRENCY:JUI) traded up 10.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 6th. JUIICE has a total market cap of $1.66 million and approximately $327.00 worth of JUIICE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JUIICE token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, JUIICE has traded 33.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004672 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00034741 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001565 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00021038 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002912 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

JUIICE Profile

JUIICE is a token. It launched on September 6th, 2019. JUIICE’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,600,000,100 tokens. The official website for JUIICE is www.juiice.io . The official message board for JUIICE is www.linkedin.com/company/juiice-ltd . JUIICE’s official Twitter account is @ComJuiice and its Facebook page is accessible here

JUIICE Token Trading

JUIICE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUIICE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUIICE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUIICE using one of the exchanges listed above.

