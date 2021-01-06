Bitcoin Classic Market Cap Hits $12,612.40 (BXC)

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. One Bitcoin Classic coin can currently be bought for $0.0210 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Classic has a total market cap of $12,612.40 and $40,030.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Classic has traded up 47.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Classic Coin Profile

Bitcoin Classic is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. Bitcoin Classic’s official website is bitcoinxc.org . Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Classic is t.me/bitcoinxcorg

Bitcoin Classic Coin Trading

Bitcoin Classic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

