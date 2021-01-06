Polkadot Hits Market Cap of $8.79 Billion (DOT)

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. Polkadot has a market cap of $8.79 billion and approximately $1.97 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkadot coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.80 or 0.00028054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Polkadot has traded 34.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002869 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00118686 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.55 or 0.00253493 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.50 or 0.00502388 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00049784 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.41 or 0.00253089 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00017040 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00049910 BTC.

Polkadot Profile

Polkadot’s total supply is 1,031,281,418 coins and its circulating supply is 897,222,212 coins. Polkadot’s official website is polkadot.network . Polkadot’s official message board is medium.com/polkadot-network . Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Polkadot Coin Trading

Polkadot can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkadot should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polkadot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

