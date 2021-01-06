Bitcoinus (BITS) One Day Trading Volume Hits $20.00

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. Bitcoinus has a market capitalization of $3,484.32 and approximately $20.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoinus token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. Over the last week, Bitcoinus has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,858.41 or 0.99787781 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00008337 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00017990 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00011219 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00068000 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 107.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Bitcoinus Profile

Bitcoinus (BITS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 17th, 2014. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 tokens. Bitcoinus’ official website is www.bitcoinus.com . Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz . Bitcoinus’ official message board is www.bitcoinus.com/blog

Buying and Selling Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoinus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoinus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

